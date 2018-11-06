FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,171 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2543 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

