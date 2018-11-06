FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,852,000. Bremer Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 453.1% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 251,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/finemark-national-bank-trust-increases-stake-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.