Finisar Co. (FNSR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Finisar were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNSR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Finisar by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Finisar by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Finisar by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finisar by 4,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 870,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Finisar in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

In other news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $506,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 486,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,208 shares of company stock worth $2,083,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

FNSR opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Finisar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Finisar Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

