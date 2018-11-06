FireEye (FEYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.71

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 554630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $92,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 359,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $952,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,571 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 40.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 648.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 579,009 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 44.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,111 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 52.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,720 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

