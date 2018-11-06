First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect First Capital Realty to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

TSE FCR opened at C$19.68 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$21.41.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/first-capital-realty-fcr-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.