First Derivatives (FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, September 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,563.33 ($59.63).

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 3,250 ($42.47) on Tuesday. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 2,485 ($32.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,440 ($58.02).

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations worldwide. It operates through Consulting and Software segments. The company provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

