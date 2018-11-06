First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 0.7% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,221,000 after purchasing an additional 349,926 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,925,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 240,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,336,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $175.17.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

