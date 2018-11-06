First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.17 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 90,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $153,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $197.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

