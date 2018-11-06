First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,940 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,241 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 348.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 483,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 37.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 482,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In other news, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $18,033,322.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,281.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $980,709.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,140 shares of company stock worth $20,431,431. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,940 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/first-national-bank-of-omaha-sells-1940-shares-of-church-dwight-co-inc-chd.html.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.