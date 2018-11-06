First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.40 to C$15.90 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.87.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

