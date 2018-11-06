First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 349.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.03% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 69,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

