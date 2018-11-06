Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,085 SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (FNDA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 1,570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

