Flowserve (FLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY18 guidance at $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowserve stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

