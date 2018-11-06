FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FMC were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Douglas purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.13 per share, for a total transaction of $366,052.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

FMC stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/fmc-corp-fmc-shares-sold-by-livforsakringsbolaget-skandia-omsesidigt.html.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.