Fmr LLC Sells 1,224,649 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224,649 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $145,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 148.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.
Shares of DNB stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.
