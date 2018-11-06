FolmCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, FolmCoin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. FolmCoin has a total market cap of $32,515.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FolmCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.92 or 0.03325725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.89 or 0.09391116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00847219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.01728479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.01980980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00478463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00030322 BTC.

About FolmCoin

FolmCoin (FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,147,968 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com.

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

