Fortinet (FTNT) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.32.

Fortinet stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 143.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $309,030.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $6,028,563.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $760,638.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,405 shares of company stock worth $7,445,168. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fortinet by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,654,000 after buying an additional 1,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,610,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,031,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 685,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 655.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 665,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 501,529 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

