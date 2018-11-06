Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,018,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 998,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after acquiring an additional 605,743 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 536,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 522,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,231,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

