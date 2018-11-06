Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (PRF)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 comprises 3.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,212,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,518,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 787,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 10.2% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 619,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,620,000 after buying an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 8,739.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 502,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,995,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 stock opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $120.82.

