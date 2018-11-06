Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.52 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,985 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 78,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 68.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 457,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.9% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

