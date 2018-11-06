Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 8,530 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $1,518,681.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,936.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,118 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $1,084,843.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.42. 328,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,863. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.40 and a 1-year high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 8,530 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/francois-locoh-donou-sells-8530-shares-of-f5-networks-inc-ffiv-stock.html.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.