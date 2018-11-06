Franklin Covey (FC) PT Set at $30.00 by B. Riley

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) has been given a $30.00 price objective by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $320.30 million, a P/E ratio of -58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.