Frontdoor (FTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $10.28 on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 245,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,015. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.75 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms.

