FS Investment (FSIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect FS Investment to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. On average, analysts expect FS Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS Investment stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. FS Investment has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FS Investment stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 206.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of FS Investment worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, National Securities increased their target price on FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

