FTB Advisors Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.4% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $120,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $137,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $187,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FTB Advisors Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ftb-advisors-inc-has-16-20-million-stake-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.