FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.78 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 14,260 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,763.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,013.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Pachman sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $109,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $123,314.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,282 shares of company stock worth $2,052,523 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.25. 6,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.