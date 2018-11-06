Fusion (FSN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and $1.24 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00016337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00060253 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,704,811 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid, Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.