FuzeX (FXT) Tops One Day Volume of $8,270.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $8,270.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CPDAX, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00151265 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00260395 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.33 or 0.10346858 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 759,011,956 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CPDAX, CoinBene, COSS, Cobinhood, Coinbe, Allbit, Token Store, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

