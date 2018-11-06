FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada (AC) Issued By Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Cormark cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$26.67 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$20.33 and a 1 year high of C$29.11.

In other Air Canada news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 11,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total value of C$311,442.64.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

