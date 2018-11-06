FY2018 Earnings Estimate for NutriSystem Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NTRI)

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of NutriSystem in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for NutriSystem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRI. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $37.99 on Monday. NutriSystem has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NutriSystem by 64.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NutriSystem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NutriSystem by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NutriSystem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NutriSystem by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

