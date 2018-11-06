FY2018 EPS Estimates for Belden Inc. Decreased by Analyst (BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belden in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BDC. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Belden has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henk Derksen acquired 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,773.15. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 38,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,678.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

