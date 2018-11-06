FY2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

