GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $2.60 Million Position in Invuity Inc (IVTY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Invuity Inc (NASDAQ:IVTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 1.46% of Invuity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Invuity in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Invuity in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,126,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Invuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invuity by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invuity by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IVTY opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Invuity Inc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Invuity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

