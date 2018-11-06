Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (GCV) Director Buys $20,590.50 in Stock

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) Director Daniel Diss Harding acquired 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,590.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GCV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 42,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,684. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

