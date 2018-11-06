Gabelli Funds LLC Has $55.74 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $55,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Zoetis by 180.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after buying an additional 344,241 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 1,089,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,309,000 after buying an additional 422,856 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $1,510,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,201 shares of company stock worth $18,306,772. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

WARNING: “Gabelli Funds LLC Has $55.74 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/gabelli-funds-llc-has-55-74-million-position-in-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.