Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $50,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Paypal by 50.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,746 shares of company stock worth $31,947,907 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

