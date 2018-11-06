Gamma Communications (GAMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GAMA. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gamma Communications to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 927.50 ($12.12).

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 830 ($10.85) on Friday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.34%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

