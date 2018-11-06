Gardner Denver (GDI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) recently:

10/31/2018 – Gardner Denver was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Gardner Denver had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Gardner Denver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Gardner Denver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Gardner Denver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

9/26/2018 – Gardner Denver was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Gardner Denver had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 265.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth about $5,762,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 103.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,576,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,523 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 7.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 183,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 7.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

