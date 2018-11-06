Gates Industrial (GTES) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $14.35 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 392,076 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

