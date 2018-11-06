Gemini Dollar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.96 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.96 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00255839 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.30 or 0.10306951 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 12,938,233 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

