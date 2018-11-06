Genesis Vision 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.82 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $9.94 or 0.00152794 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $43.90 million and $4.82 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00262147 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $676.31 or 0.10358584 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,417,123 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ovis and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

