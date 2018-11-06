Genie Energy (GNE) Posts Earnings Results

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of GNE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 17,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,353. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 10,159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

