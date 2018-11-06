GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.26. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $44,413.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,635.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,668 shares of company stock valued at $135,996. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 680,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 250,306 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

