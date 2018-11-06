Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNW. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.00. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genworth Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 123,818 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 286,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

