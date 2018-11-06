GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

GPRK stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $999.82 million, a P/E ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 0.20.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $159.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

