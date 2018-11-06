Giant (GIC) Trading Up 67.7% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00005477 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Giant has a market cap of $796,063.00 and $7,183.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Giant has traded up 67.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00069721 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006159 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 2,405,920 coins and its circulating supply is 2,255,920 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.