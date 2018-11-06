Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/gibraltar-industries-inc-rock-shares-sold-by-wedge-capital-management-l-l-p-nc.html.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.