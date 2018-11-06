Gladius Token (GLA) Price Hits $0.0658 on Top Exchanges

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Gladius Token has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gladius Token has a total market cap of $951,437.00 and $197.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gladius Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00260097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.40 or 0.10281499 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gladius Token Token Profile

Gladius Token’s genesis date was October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s total supply is 18,039,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,346 tokens. Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio. The official website for Gladius Token is gladius.io. The official message board for Gladius Token is medium.com/@gladiusio.

Gladius Token Token Trading

Gladius Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladius Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gladius Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

