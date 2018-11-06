Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 33,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Medical REIT stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

