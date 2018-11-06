Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) will issue its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/global-net-lease-gnl-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.